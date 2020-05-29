Menu
$36,981

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WORK TRUCK CREW CAB

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WORK TRUCK CREW CAB

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$36,981

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,894KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5232287
  • Stock #: 29955A
  • VIN: 1GC1KUEG6HF166740
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 780-918-7212 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10 000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or abov...

