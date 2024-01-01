$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chrysler 300
S AWD
2017 Chrysler 300
S AWD
Location
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
587-444-3300
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,070KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CCAGG7HH651201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24212
- Mileage 151,070 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
3.6L 6 CYLINDER ENGINE, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY, BEATS AUDIO, LANE ASSIST, ALPINE AUDIO, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, PUSH START, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MUCH MORE!
Just Arrived 2017 Chrysler 300 S AWD White has 151,070 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for .
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24212
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
Just Arrived 2017 Chrysler 300 S AWD White has 151,070 KM on it. 3.6L 6 Cylinder Engine engine, All Wheel Drive, Automatic transmission, 5 Seater passengers, on special price for .
Book your appointment today for Test Drive. We offer contactless Test drives & Virtual Walkarounds. Stock Number: 24212
Diamond Motors has built a reputation for serving you, our customers. Being honest and selling quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive & affordable prices. Whenever you deal with us, you know you get to deal and speak directly with the owners. This means unique personalized customer service to meet all your needs. No high-pressure sales tactics, only upfront advice.
Why choose us?
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Family Owned & Operated
Finance Available
Extended Warranty
Vehicles Priced to Sell
No Pressure Environment
Inspection & Carfax Report
Professionally Detailed Vehicles
Full Disclosure Guaranteed
AMVIC Licensed
BBB Accredited Business
CarGurus Top-rated Dealer 2022
Phone to schedule an appointment @ 587-444-3300 or simply browse our inventory online www.diamondmotors.ca or come and see us at our location at
3403 93 street NW, Edmonton, T6E 6A4
To view the rest of our inventory:
www.diamondmotors.ca/inventory
All vehicle features must be confirmed by the buyer before purchase to confirm accuracy. All vehicles have an inspection work order and accompanying Mechanical fitness assessment. All vehicles will also have a Carproof report to confirm vehicle history, accident history, salvage or stolen status, and jurisdiction report.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Diamond Motors
2017 Chrysler 300 S AWD 151,070 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E300 Luxury 4MATIC 84,069 KM $35,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 130,369 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Diamond Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Diamond Motors
3403 93 St. NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 6A4
Call Dealer
587-444-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Diamond Motors
587-444-3300
2017 Chrysler 300