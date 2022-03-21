$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger
Location
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
28,054KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8941144
- Stock #: PW9098
- VIN: 2C3CDZBT7HH629098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 28,054 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
WHEELS: 20" X 8" GRANITE CRYSTAL ALUMINUM
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
A/T
M/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Perf. Automatic
Requires Subscription
