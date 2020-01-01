Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Durango

97,954 KM

Details Description Features

$34,875

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,875

+ taxes & licensing

Heartland Wholesale & RV

780-912-0170

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

AWD | REMOTE START | 3rd ROW SEATING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | SUNROOF-USED EDMONTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Durango

AWD | REMOTE START | 3rd ROW SEATING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | SUNROOF-USED EDMONTO

Location

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

780-912-0170

  1. 6294771
  2. 6294771
  3. 6294771
  4. 6294771
  5. 6294771
  6. 6294771
  7. 6294771
  8. 6294771
  9. 6294771
  10. 6294771
  11. 6294771
  12. 6294771
  13. 6294771
  14. 6294771
  15. 6294771
  16. 6294771
  17. 6294771
  18. 6294771
  19. 6294771
  20. 6294771
  21. 6294771
  22. 6294771
  23. 6294771
  24. 6294771
  25. 6294771
  26. 6294771
  27. 6294771
  28. 6294771
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,875

+ taxes & licensing

97,954KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6294771
  • Stock #: HW1070
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT3HC762290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,954 KM

Vehicle Description

DO NOT WAIT BUY NOW!! THIS WON'T LAST LONG!! At Heartland Wholesale and RV we stand alone. Our experience is unique. People make the difference. We sell two types of vehicles Heartland Certified and Heartland Value Priced. Our Certified vehicles have gone through our full inspection and are AMVIC compliant and our Value Priced ones are well below market pricing and may need a few repairs that are fully disclosed on our AMVIC inspection. 780-912-0170 Come see what makes us different!! AMVIC Licensed

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Heartland Wholesale & RV

2013 Ford Focus LEAT...
 78,211 KM
$6,975 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Armada P...
 178,435 KM
$19,675 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 91,200 KM
$18,875 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

Heartland Wholesale & RV

7210 82nd Ave, Edmonton, AB T6B 0G1

Call Dealer

780-912-XXXX

(click to show)

780-912-0170

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory