2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
108,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8553143
- Stock #: PT8287
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR753806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT8287
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL W/COVERS
Requires Subscription
