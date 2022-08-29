$23,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Flex Fuel Capability Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection 6-Speed A/T Requires Subscription

