2017 Dodge Journey

83,643 KM

Details Description Features

$20,499

+ tax & licensing

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959


2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

GT 7PASS/LEATHER/NAV/BACKUPCAM/DVD/HEATEDSTEERING



2017 Dodge Journey

GT 7PASS/LEATHER/NAV/BACKUPCAM/DVD/HEATEDSTEERING

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959



$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

83,643KM
Used
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7606108
  Stock #: PT6668
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG7HT561132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Northstar Hyundai, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in! Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Flex Fuel Capability
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

