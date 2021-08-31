Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

127,995 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Awd 7 Pass

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad Awd 7 Pass

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,995KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8019807
  • Stock #: 543439
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGG0HT543439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,995 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2017 DODGE JOURNEY CROSSROAD AWD LEATHER SUNROOF NAV DVD FULLY LOADED AIR TILT CRUSE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEATS BACK UP CAMERA ROOF RACK FOG LIGHTS TINTED GLASS ALLOY WHEELS 7 PASSENGER COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

