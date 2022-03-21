Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

179,000 KM

Details

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Ram 1500

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12225 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

  1. 1659824832
  2. 1659824831
  3. 1659824832
  4. 1659824831
  5. 1659824832
  6. 1659824831
  7. 1659824831
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8914990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Sell Motors

2016 Dodge Ram 1500
156,000 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris
189,000 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 30,000 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic

Email Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12225 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

Call Dealer

780-667-XXXX

(click to show)

780-667-9101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory