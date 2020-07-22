+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2017 FORD EDGE SE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY NEW WINTER TIRES POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022
