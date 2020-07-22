Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Edge

73,770 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Edge

SE

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5617197
  • Stock #: BC18558
  • VIN: 2FMPK3G94HBC18558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,770 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD EDGE SE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY NEW WINTER TIRES POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

 

NO HIDDEN FEES….

 

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

 

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

 

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2016 Ford Explorer XLT
 114,541 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Matrix B...
 141,897 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 133,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory