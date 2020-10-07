+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 FORD EDGE SE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.0 LITER ECOBOOST 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITIONING TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM CD SAT STEREO BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING ALLOY WHEELS FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING BUY WITH CONFIDENCE BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING! NO HIDDEN FEES….
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4