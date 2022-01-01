2017 Ford Edge

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 3 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8132587

8132587 Stock #: C18552

C18552 VIN: 2FMPK3G93HBC18552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,363 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.