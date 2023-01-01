$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
151,669KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9560377
- Stock #: PW8884
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XHBB85676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,669 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
