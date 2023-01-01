$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Location
10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,542KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10066191
- Stock #: PW9096
- VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUA85352
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,542 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
License plate bracket
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
CLASS II TRAILER TOW
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 300A
cargo area protector
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4)
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4
LIGHTNING BLUE
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE
WHITE GOLD
INGOT SILVER
Driver Restriction Features
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/SONY AUDIO SYS
TITANIUM SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
WHEELS: 19" BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM
ROOF RACK CROSSBARS (2)
CANYON RIDGE
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 19" EBONY BLACK PREM PAINTED ALUM WHEELS
Tires: P235/45R19 A/S
Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats
WHEELS: 19" MACHINED-ALUMINUM
