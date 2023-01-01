$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 5 4 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10066191

10066191 Stock #: PW9096

PW9096 VIN: 1FMCU9J9XHUA85352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,542 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire License plate bracket Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory CLASS II TRAILER TOW Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Equipment Group 300A cargo area protector RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4) CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A SHADOW BLACK MAGNETIC CHARCOAL BLACK ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 LIGHTNING BLUE MEDIUM LIGHT STONE WHITE GOLD INGOT SILVER Driver Restriction Features VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/SONY AUDIO SYS TITANIUM SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE WHEELS: 19" BRIGHT MACHINED-ALUMINUM ROOF RACK CROSSBARS (2) CANYON RIDGE Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats Requires Subscription WHEELS: 19" EBONY BLACK PREM PAINTED ALUM WHEELS Tires: P235/45R19 A/S Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats WHEELS: 19" MACHINED-ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.