2017 Ford Escape

155,876 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,876KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7973357
  • Stock #: E26508
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUE26508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,876 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 1.5 LITER ECO BOOST 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC AM FM SAT CD STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING REAR BACK UP CAMERA AIR TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS HEATED SEATS POWER SEAT TINTED GLASS ROOF RACK ALLOY WHEELS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY

EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

