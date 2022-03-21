Menu
2017 Ford Escape

136,436 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr S

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr S

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

136,436KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931250
  • Stock #: B63784
  • VIN: 1FMCU9FD6HUB63784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,436 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

 

2017 FORD ESCAPE S ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 1.5 LITER 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM CD STEREO POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS BACK UP CAMERA HANDS FREE CALLING REMOTE START ROOF RACK NEW TIRES COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

VIN: 1FMCU9FD6HUB63784
BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.5L
L/100Km City: 10.7
L/100Km Hwy: 8.3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

