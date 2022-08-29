$27,907+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2957
2017 Ford Escape
Location
Southtown Hyundai
3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5
855-996-2957
$27,907
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9280534
- Stock #: PW0394
- VIN: 1FMCU9J92HUE59520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW0394
- Mileage 71,081 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium comes equipped with All wheel drive, Leather seats, 8-way power adjustable front seats, Heated front seats, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth connection, Heated mirrors, Audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel, Rearview camera, Rear parking sensors, Leather heated steering wheel, and dual zone climate control.Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Southtown Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.