2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
239,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9850001
- Stock #: EKEP12
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUB63817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 FORD ESCAPE SE
1.5L 4 CYL ECOBOOST/TURBO
ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE
TEXT/CALL 7809346289
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Security
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
