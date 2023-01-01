Menu
2017 Ford Escape

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2017 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9850001
  • Stock #: EKEP12
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUB63817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # EKEP12
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD ESCAPE SE


1.5L 4 CYL ECOBOOST/TURBO


ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE


TEXT/CALL 7809346289

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Night Vision
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

