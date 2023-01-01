Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

125,667 KM

Details Description Features

$30,199

+ tax & licensing
$30,199

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Location

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

Sale

$30,199

+ taxes & licensing

125,667KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9830918
  • Stock #: PW5498
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F82HGA05498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW5498
  • Mileage 125,667 KM

Vehicle Description

PW5498 2017 Ford Explorer Limited in sleek grey, a versatile and reliable SUV that delivers both performance and practicality. With its modern and aerodynamic exterior design, this vehicle is both practical and stylish on the road. Equipped with a powerful engine and advanced technology, the 2017 Ford Explorer Limited delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The spacious and functional interior is equipped with modern features and advanced safety technology, providing both convenience and peace of mind for the driver and passengers. With its impressive build quality and versatile capabilities, the 2017 Ford Explorer Limited is the ultimate choice for anyone looking for a reliable and practical SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience this impressive vehicle for yourself - come see it today!This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details 7804903200. At Southtown Chrysler, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Western Canada including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and more! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership.This vehicle has been registered in the province ofAlbertainCanadawithNormalbranding.CARFAX REPORT : $10,476.00

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
All Weather Floor Mats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
2ND ROW CONSOLE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Equipment Group 300A
Led Headlights
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
SMOKED QUARTZ TINTED CLEARCOAT
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Seatbelt Air Bag
Twin-Panel Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
HEATED 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
Ebony Black
BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM)
REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR (DEALER INSTALLED)
INFLATABLE REAR SEATBELTS
RUNNING BOARDS - BLACK
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS II)
CANYON RIDGE
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
DUAL-HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

