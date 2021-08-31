Menu
2017 Ford F-150

147,283 KM

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  Listing ID: 8005458
  Stock #: 22AT4757B
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF5HKC68201

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 147,283 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at , call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

