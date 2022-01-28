Menu
2017 Ford F-150

154,088 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SUPER CAB SHORT BOX

2017 Ford F-150

XLT SUPER CAB SHORT BOX

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,088KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8249079
  Stock #: B55773
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF3HFB55773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 154,088 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 FORD F150 XLT SUPER CAB 4X4 SHORT BOX 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 5.0 LITER V8 AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO TOW PACKAGE FOG LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEAT RUNNING BOARDS BOX LINER KEYLESS ENTRY ALLOY WHEELS HANDS FREE CALLING TINTED GLASS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY

 

VIN : 1FTFX1EF3HFB55773

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Power Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

