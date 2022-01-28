$31,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
780-474-3022
2017 Ford F-150
XLT SUPER CAB SHORT BOX
Location
Alberta Wholesale Motors
9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4
780-474-3022
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8249079
- Stock #: B55773
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF3HFB55773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 154,088 KM
Vehicle Description
**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **
2017 FORD F150 XLT SUPER CAB 4X4 SHORT BOX 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 5.0 LITER V8 AUTOMATIC AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE AM FM SAT CD STEREO TOW PACKAGE FOG LIGHTS POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER SEAT RUNNING BOARDS BOX LINER KEYLESS ENTRY ALLOY WHEELS HANDS FREE CALLING TINTED GLASS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN TRUCK COMES WITH 3 MONTHS WARRANTY CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022 OR TEXT 780 970-2526
VIN : 1FTFX1EF3HFB55773
BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN
CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS
DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!
NO HIDDEN FEES….
APPLY HERE
(COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)
https://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance
Amvic Licenced Dealer
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.