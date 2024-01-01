$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
Location
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
855-996-3024
88,888KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3FEXHL300906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23LT03533B
- Mileage 88,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P215/50R17
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
POWER CODE REMOTE START SYSTEM
Bluetooth Connection
SE Sport Package
Gasoline Fuel
Equipment Group 200A
interior protection package
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
BLUE CANDY METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
Oxford White
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
SE WINTER PACKAGE
RACE RED
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD
Driver Restriction Features
SE POWER SEAT PACKAGE
Tires: P215/55R16
Requires Subscription
SE EcoBoost Appearance Package
WHEELS: 16" MACHINED-ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 17" MACHINED-ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kentwood Ford
13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9
