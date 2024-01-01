Menu
2017 Ford Focus

88,888 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,888KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3FEXHL300906

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 23LT03533B
  Mileage 88,888 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P215/50R17

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
POWER CODE REMOTE START SYSTEM
Bluetooth Connection
SE Sport Package
Gasoline Fuel
Equipment Group 200A
interior protection package
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
BLUE CANDY METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
Oxford White
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
SE WINTER PACKAGE
RACE RED
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD
Driver Restriction Features
SE POWER SEAT PACKAGE
Tires: P215/55R16
Requires Subscription
SE EcoBoost Appearance Package
WHEELS: 16" MACHINED-ALUMINUM
WHEELS: 17" MACHINED-ALUMINUM

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2017 Ford Focus