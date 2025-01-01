Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New Tires & Brakes</p><p> </p><p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No extra repair required </p><p> </p><p>Warranty available.</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family Owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 Ford Focus

74,088 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Focus

SE, Auto, Htd Seats/Steering, BU Cam, BT

Watch This Vehicle
12483523

2017 Ford Focus

SE, Auto, Htd Seats/Steering, BU Cam, BT

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1746230900
  2. 1746230900
  3. 1746230900
  4. 1746230900
  5. 1746230904
  6. 1746230901
  7. 1746230901
  8. 1746230901
  9. 1746230902
  10. 1746230902
  11. 1746230902
  12. 1746230903
  13. 1746230903
  14. 1746230903
  15. 1746230903
  16. 1746230904
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,088KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3F23HL239954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0041
  • Mileage 74,088 KM

Vehicle Description

New Tires & Brakes

 

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified / No extra repair required 

 

Warranty available.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family Owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4, Leather, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4, Leather, BU Cam 190,028 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Kia Sedona LX 143,788 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4, Remote, Nav, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Pwr Lif for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4, Remote, Nav, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Pwr Lif 134,518 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2017 Ford Focus