2017 Ford Focus

52,368 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,368KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8813579
  Stock #: PJ18200G
  VIN: 1FADP3FE0HL255796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ18200G
  • Mileage 52,368 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!Vehicles come with aFREECarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!Call one of ourHAPPY TO HELP Sales Associatesto find out more on this Vehicle780-377-1375Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE!We take all vehicles in on trade!All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years!We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Driver Restriction Features
Tires: P215/55R16
Requires Subscription

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

