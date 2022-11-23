2017 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,500 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 4 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9443895

9443895 Stock #: 22-0206

22-0206 VIN: 1FADP3N25HL280782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 139,458 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

