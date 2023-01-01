2017 Ford Fusion

$18,397 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 9 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9507304

9507304 Stock #: PT8821

PT8821 VIN: 3FA6P0H7XHR135303

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,932 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.5L iVCT Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Wheels: 17" Premium Painted Luster Nickel

