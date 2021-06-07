Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

140,576 KM

Details Description Features

$22,997

+ tax & licensing
$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 | CONVERTIBLE! | Auto | Fun to Drive!

2017 Ford Mustang

V6 | CONVERTIBLE! | Auto | Fun to Drive!

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

140,576KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7206299
  Stock #: PJ67443A
  VIN: 1FATP8EM4H5299287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 140,576 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!  Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375  Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!    We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years!  We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.   *on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

