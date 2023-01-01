$41,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-242-5791
2017 Ford Mustang
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
844-242-5791
$41,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9688741
- Stock #: PK08432
- VIN: 1FA6P8CFXH5308432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PK08432
- Mileage 70,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2017 Ford Mustang GT comes well equipped with 6-way power driver and front passenger seats, driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support, front heated/cooled seats, satellite radio, bluetooth, USB connection, auxiliary audio input with USB external media control, hands free entry, keyless ignition, rear view camera, dual zone climate control, naviagtion and more!Power delivery is handled by a 5.0L V8 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission producing 435 hp @ 6500 rpm and 400 lb-ft of torque @ 4250 rpm. The Mustang seats 4 passengers on soft leather.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Infiniti South Edmonton
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.