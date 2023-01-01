Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

70,717 KM

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,717KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9688741
  • Stock #: PK08432
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXH5308432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PK08432
  • Mileage 70,717 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2017 Ford Mustang GT comes well equipped with 6-way power driver and front passenger seats, driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support, front heated/cooled seats, satellite radio, bluetooth, USB connection, auxiliary audio input with USB external media control, hands free entry, keyless ignition, rear view camera, dual zone climate control, naviagtion and more!Power delivery is handled by a 5.0L V8 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission producing 435 hp @ 6500 rpm and 400 lb-ft of torque @ 4250 rpm. The Mustang seats 4 passengers on soft leather.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuch moreto offer.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-XXXX

844-242-5791

