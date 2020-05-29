Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Taurus

2017 Ford Taurus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,622KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5170961
  • Stock #: 119513
  • VIN: 1FAHP2E86HG119513
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 FORD TAURUS SEL 4 DOOR 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 3.5 LITER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUSE AM FM CD SAT STEREO HANDS FREE CALLING NAVIGATION  BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS POWER SEAT REAR BACK UP SENSORS ALLOY WHEEL BRAND NEW BRAKE JOB BALANCE OF FACTORY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY CLEAN CAR EXCELLENT CONDITION COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING! 

 

NO HIDDEN FEES….

 

APPLY HERE (COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

 

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 218,263 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 136,177 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 73,946 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory