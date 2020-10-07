Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Canyon

2017 GMC Canyon

Crew Cab 4WD SLE

2017 GMC Canyon

Crew Cab 4WD SLE

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5848494
  • Stock #: 10432A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN6H1303616

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** GMC Professional grade truck, engineered to exceed EXPECTATIONS! **Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Back-Up Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration, A/C, Rear Bench Seat, Navigation, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Power Door Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Tow Hooks, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Security System. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

