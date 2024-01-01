Menu
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as the epitome of luxury and capability in the full-size truck segment, seamlessly blending rugged performance with upscale amenities. With its commanding presence and bold exterior design, the Sierra 1500 Denali exudes confidence on the road, featuring distinctive chrome accents, LED headlights, and a signature Denali grille. Under the hood, it is powered by a potent 5.3-liter V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering robust performance and impressive towing capacity. Inside the spacious and refined cabin, the Sierra 1500 Denali pampers occupants with premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during long journeys. The Denali trim level comes generously equipped with an array of modern features, including GMCs IntelliLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a Bose premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-sliding rear window, and a suite of advanced safety features such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. With its combination of luxury appointments, powerful performance, and advanced technology, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali offers a premium driving experience for those who demand the best.

197,853 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

197,853KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEC7HG331091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Tonneau Cover
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
GVWR

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
HD Radio

Exterior

Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Weather Floor Mats

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Chrome
Solid Paint
Wheel Lock Kit
BLACK
ASSIST STEPS
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
Jet Black
Front
8-Speed Automatic
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Cargo Convenience Package
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Recovery Hooks
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Front and Rear
Quicksilver Metallic
ONYX BLACK
Soft folding tonneau cover
Tires
CRIMSON RED TINTCOAT
3.42 ratio
Audio system
blackwall
denali preferred equipment group
WHITE FROST TRICOAT
STONE BLUE METALLIC
TRI-MODE POWER STEPS
MINERAL METALLIC
DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE
DARK SLATE METALLIC
Rear axle
COCOA/DARK SAND
STEEL
Driver Restriction Features
Integrated
rubber bed mat
Rear Underseat Storage
5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management
Front Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Bucket
Requires Subscription
All-Weather Floor Liner
OPTION/PACKAGE DISCOUNT
ALTERNATE ASSIST STEP DESIRED
Noise control system
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Tailgate handle
Wheel
3.23 ratio
LPO
chromed tubular
4" round
License plate kit
Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim
Console Insert Organizer Tray
Direct Injection
6.2L EcoTec3 V8
Front and Rear Moulded Splash Guards
Vinyl tonneau cover
Interior Driver Assist Handle
Front collision mitigation
AM/FM/SiriusXM
Front Collision Warning
7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON
20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM
8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK
FRONT BRAKE KIT-PERFORMANCE
COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN
BODY COLOUR MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS
CONSOLE INSERT EXPANDABLE FOLDER TOTE
INTERIM
P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN
P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN
DELETE: SPRAY-ON BEDLINER
REAR SEAT DVD/BLU-RAY PLAYER
4 - 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) CHROME
GMC INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE
22" X 9.0"
22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE SILVER ALUMINUM WHEELS
22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE SILVER ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH BLACK INSERTS
22" (55.9 CM) 5-SPOKE SILVER ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH HIGH-GLOSS BLACK
22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS
22" (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE PREMIUM SILVER ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS
HARD TRI-FOLDING WITH VINYL COVER
CARGO BOX RETRACTABLE DRIVER SIDE ONLY SIDE ASSIST STEP
REARWARD ARTICULATING
22" (55.9 CM) ALUMINUM

