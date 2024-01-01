$31,900+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 197,853 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as the epitome of luxury and capability in the full-size truck segment, seamlessly blending rugged performance with upscale amenities. With its commanding presence and bold exterior design, the Sierra 1500 Denali exudes confidence on the road, featuring distinctive chrome accents, LED headlights, and a signature Denali grille. Under the hood, it is powered by a potent 5.3-liter V8 engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering robust performance and impressive towing capacity. Inside the spacious and refined cabin, the Sierra 1500 Denali pampers occupants with premium leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel, ensuring comfort during long journeys. The Denali trim level comes generously equipped with an array of modern features, including GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other notable amenities include a Bose premium sound system, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-sliding rear window, and a suite of advanced safety features such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. With its combination of luxury appointments, powerful performance, and advanced technology, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali offers a premium driving experience for those who demand the best.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
