** Remote Start , Bluetooth Connection** This vehicle is like driving in first class. Loaded with any options that you could ever want!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Security System, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

142,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

12054547

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEJ3HG450744

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 15150B
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

** Remote Start , Bluetooth Connection** This vehicle is like driving in first class. Loaded with any options that you could ever want!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Security System, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

