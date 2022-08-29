Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

112,077 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

crew cab SLT

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9277555
  • Stock #: 12898A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Leather, Cocoa Dune, Heat and Vented, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 112,077 KM

Vehicle Description

** Remote Start , Bluetooth Connection** This vehicle is like driving in first class. Loaded with any options that you could ever want!Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Satellite Radio, Multi-Zone A/C, Security System, Tow Hitch, Rear Bench Seat, WiFi Hotspot, HD Radio, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Tow Hooks, Cruise Control, Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Auxiliary Audio Input, Remote Engine Start. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

2017 Chevrolet Color...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 154,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax ...
 131,863 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

Call Dealer

780-435-XXXX

(click to show)

780-435-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory