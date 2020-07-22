Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

67,336 KM

Details Description Features

$18,795

+ tax & licensing
$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 AWD

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

  Listing ID: 5382251
  Stock #: 10317A
  VIN: 2GKFLSEK3H6289132

$18,795

+ taxes & licensing

67,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10317A
  • Mileage 67,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 780-918-7212 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
