2017 GMC Terrain
SLE-2 AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
** Stylish yet amazingly practical ** Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Remote Engine Start, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Navigation, Bluetooth Connection, Premium Sound System, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), WiFi Hotspot, Auxiliary Audio Input, Security System, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
