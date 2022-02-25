2017 GMC Yukon

$65,997 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 1 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8297046

8297046 Stock #: PJ60543

PJ60543 VIN: 1GKS2CKJ8HR360543

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION Active suspension 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor SEATS Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Tires Audio system blackwall Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing Requires Subscription WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.