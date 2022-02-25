Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

84,199 KM

Details Description Features

$65,997

+ tax & licensing
$65,997

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

2017 GMC Yukon

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 8297046
$65,997

+ taxes & licensing

84,199KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8297046
  • Stock #: PJ60543
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJ8HR360543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,199 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
8-Speed Automatic
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing
Requires Subscription
WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
6.2L EcoTec3 V8
P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON
20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM
FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED
8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK

