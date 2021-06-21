Menu
2017 GMC Yukon XL

168,929 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

780-435-4000

SLT 4WD

Location

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

168,929KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7439081
  • Stock #: 11690A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Frost Tri
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 11690A
  • Mileage 168,929 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 587-800-5236 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
