2017 Honda Civic

75,771 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Hatchback Sport

Location

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6025134
  • Stock #: PW0161A
  • VIN: SHHFK7G47HU303049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW0161A
  • Mileage 75,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

