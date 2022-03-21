Menu
2017 Honda Civic

43,845 KM

Details Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Go Honda

855-996-2949

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

SEDAN

2017 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

855-996-2949

Sale

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

43,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8966029
  • Stock #: PW8645
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99HH108123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,845 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Go Honda

Go Honda

10220-184 Street, Edmonton, AB T5S 0B9

