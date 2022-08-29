$26,311+ tax & licensing
$26,311
+ taxes & licensing
Go Mazda
780-436-9970
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
780-436-9970
$26,311
+ taxes & licensing
57,121KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9113200
- Stock #: PT8584
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52HH005984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT8584
- Mileage 57,121 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Go Mazda
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9