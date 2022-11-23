$21,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Infiniti South Edmonton
2110-103A St SW, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6
- Listing ID: 9328756
- Stock #: PV12664A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F50HH016417
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2017 Honda Civic Sedan LX comes well equipped with heated seats, bluetooth handsfree connectivity, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, back-up camera and more!Power delivery is handled by a 2.0L I4 producing 158 hp @6500 rpm and 138 ft-lb @4200 rpm of torque. Delivering power to 2 wheels is a CVT transmission. The Civic Sedan can seat up to 5 comfortably on cloth seats.Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at780-395-3575.VisitINFINITI SOUTH EDMONTONat our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at2110 103A streetright off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We haveFixed Commission Sales Staff,No Extra Fees,GO Card Customer Rewards,Free Service Loaners,24/7 Customer Service, andmuchmoreto offer.
Vehicle Features
