$21,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 0 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10518987

10518987 Stock #: 23253

23253 VIN: KMHD84LF5HU270648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 143,021 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.