Menu
Account
Sign In
Climb inside of our 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited shown off in Nightfall Blue and feel at home! Its powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower while paired with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The dazzling alloy wheels, rear spoiler and roof rails heighten the sporty vibe of this 4WD SUV!Open the door to our Sport Limited and find a world of comfort and convenience. Settle into the leather seating, grip the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and look up to see a power panoramic sunroof. It also has an AM/FM radio thats XM radio ready, an impressive 6 speaker sound system, navigation, dual-zone climate control, heated/vented front seats, heated second-row seats, and a power liftgate!Youll drive confidently knowing our Hyundai has a wide variety of safety features including a back-up camera, a blind spot warning accident avoidance system, a fleet of advanced airbags throughout the vehicle, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, dusk sensing headlights, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.Clean CarFax

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

87,070 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12138978

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Contact Seller

$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,070KM
VIN 5XYZUDLAXHG434097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside of our 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited shown off in Nightfall Blue and feel at home! It's powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 that produces 290 horsepower while paired with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. The dazzling alloy wheels, rear spoiler and roof rails heighten the sporty vibe of this 4WD SUV!Open the door to our Sport Limited and find a world of comfort and convenience. Settle into the leather seating, grip the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and look up to see a power panoramic sunroof. It also has an AM/FM radio that's XM radio ready, an impressive 6 speaker sound system, navigation, dual-zone climate control, heated/vented front seats, heated second-row seats, and a power liftgate!You'll drive confidently knowing our Hyundai has a wide variety of safety features including a back-up camera, a blind spot warning accident avoidance system, a fleet of advanced airbags throughout the vehicle, anti-lock disc brakes, stability/traction control, dusk sensing headlights, and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs.Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed business.Clean CarFax

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Mazda

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Edmonton, AB
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 189,736 KM $5,449 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Mazda CX-5 23,200 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia NIRO EV for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Kia NIRO EV 65,901 KM $28,911 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Go Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Call Dealer

780-436-XXXX

(click to show)

780-436-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe