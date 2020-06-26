Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Ford

780-423-4330

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Ultimate

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

  1. 5257844
  2. 5257844
  3. 5257844
  4. 5257844
  5. 5257844
  6. 5257844
Contact Seller

$23,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5257844
  • Stock #: 0SC0274B
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA2HG396560
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Waterloo Ford

2016 Ford F-150 Lari...
 91,714 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 64,292 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sportage EX...
 75,764 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

Call Dealer

780-423-XXXX

(click to show)

780-423-4330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory