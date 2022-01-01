Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

66,480 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan South

855-996-4230

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

  1. 8087926
  2. 8087926
  3. 8087926
  4. 8087926
  5. 8087926
  6. 8087926
  7. 8087926
  8. 8087926
  9. 8087926
  10. 8087926
  11. 8087926
  12. 8087926
  13. 8087926
  14. 8087926
  15. 8087926
  16. 8087926
  17. 8087926
  18. 8087926
  19. 8087926
  20. 8087926
  21. 8087926
  22. 8087926
  23. 8087926
  24. 8087926
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

66,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8087926
  • Stock #: PW53423A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA23HU269011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW53423A
  • Mileage 66,480 KM

Vehicle Description

How satisfying your vehicle feels behind the wheel depends on literally thousands of factors. But it starts with the engine. To makesure Tucson sends your satisfaction meter racing Tucson Eco, Sport and Limited come standard with a 175-horsepower,1.6L turbo engine thats both potent and fuel-efficient! See those available 19? alloy wheels? Thats where Tucsons powermeets the road. To help improve traction in slippery road conditions!Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan South

2015 Nissan Micra
 109,500 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer
 106,751 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
 218,500 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan South

Go Nissan South

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-4230

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory