2017 Hyundai Tucson

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1
How satisfying your vehicle feels behind the wheel depends on literally thousands of factors. But it starts with the engine. To makesure Tucson sends your satisfaction meter racing Tucson Eco, Sport and Limited come standard with a 175-horsepower,1.6L turbo engine thats both potent and fuel-efficient! See those available 19? alloy wheels? Thats where Tucsons powermeets the road. To help improve traction in slippery road conditions!Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1