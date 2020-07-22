Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Infiniti Q50

36,688 KM

Details Description

$25,907

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,907

+ taxes & licensing

Ericksen Infiniti

855-996-2955

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

2.0t 4dr AWD NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q50

2.0t 4dr AWD NAVIGATION

Location

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

855-996-2955

  1. 5480688
  2. 5480688
  3. 5480688
  4. 5480688
  5. 5480688
  6. 5480688
  7. 5480688
  8. 5480688
  9. 5480688
  10. 5480688
  11. 5480688
  12. 5480688
  13. 5480688
  14. 5480688
  15. 5480688
  16. 5480688
  17. 5480688
  18. 5480688
  19. 5480688
  20. 5480688
  21. 5480688
  22. 5480688
  23. 5480688
  24. 5480688
  25. 5480688
  26. 5480688
  27. 5480688
  28. 5480688
  29. 5480688
Contact Seller

$25,907

+ taxes & licensing

36,688KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5480688
  • Stock #: PW81207
  • VIN: JN1CV7AR0HM681207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW81207
  • Mileage 36,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

60/40 Split-Fold Rr Seat w/Ctr Armrest/Pass-thru, ABS brakes, Advanced Climate Control System, Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Outside Mirrors w/Reverse Link, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver Seat Memory, Driver Seat Power Lumbar Support, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seating, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Power Tilt & Telescope Steering Wheel w/Memory, Premium Package, Radio: INFINITI InTouch Nav Dual Display System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy.

 

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

 

2017 INFINITI Q50 2.0t AWD Liquid Platinum 2.0L DOHC Turbocharged 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD 2.0T AWD NAVIGATION

 

 

For immediate response please call or text 587-800-4277.

 

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV. Searching for that perfect INFINITI sedan, coupe, or SUV can be difficult – especially if you're looking for a specific colour combination or trim package. That's where Ericksen INFINITI's Out of Town Buyer's program comes into play! If you've finally found that perfect INFINITI in our New Vehicle Inventory (or perhaps a vehicle from another luxury manufacturer in our Used Vehicle Inventory) but are not located in Edmonton, then our dealership will be more than happy to make arrangements for you! We'll pay for one night's accommodations at any of our local hotels so you can rest and relax before or after purchasing your perfect luxury vehicle from our friendly team here at Ericksen INFINITI. WHERE WE ARE For potential buyers located elsewhere in Canada, the Edmonton International Airport serves all major airline including Air Canada, Delta, United Airlines, WestJet, and many others. Our dealership is located at 17616 – 111th Ave, visit our Contact Us page for exact directions!

 

INFINITI Certified Details:

 

  * 169-point inspection

  * Sirius Satellite Radio Trial / Rental Vehicle Assistance / Personalized Trip Planning

  * Coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicle's original in-service date. INFINITI's Executive Protection Plan provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms of extended coverage

  * 24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance for a period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first)

  * Industry-leading rates available on CPO Finance as low as 0.99% with INFINITI Canada Finance

  * 10 days / 1,500 km exchange privilege

 

 

Reviews:

  * Owners tend to comment positively on the Q50's luxurious cabin and quality feel, a dense and solid but comfortable drive on almost anything, a nearly invisible AWD system that enhances driving thrills and security in slippery conditions, and powerful headlights. The premium Bose audio system is another feature favourite. Performance and an engaging feel are highly rated across the line, including from the potent Q50 Hybrid, which is also noted to be great on fuel. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ericksen Infiniti

2007 Infiniti G35 Se...
 183,001 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 To...
 112,115 KM
$9,812 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE
 57,072 KM
$14,794 + tax & lic

Email Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

Ericksen Infiniti

17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2955

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory