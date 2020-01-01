Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited / Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited / Sunroof

Location

Go Dodge

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

  1. 4507050
  2. 4507050
  3. 4507050
  4. 4507050
  5. 4507050
  6. 4507050
  7. 4507050
  8. 4507050
  9. 4507050
  10. 4507050
  11. 4507050
  12. 4507050
  13. 4507050
  14. 4507050
  15. 4507050
  16. 4507050
  17. 4507050
  18. 4507050
  19. 4507050
  20. 4507050
  21. 4507050
  22. 4507050
  23. 4507050
  24. 4507050
  25. 4507050
  26. 4507050
  27. 4507050
  28. 4507050
  29. 4507050
  30. 4507050
  31. 4507050
  32. 4507050
  33. 4507050
  34. 4507050
  35. 4507050
  36. 4507050
  37. 4507050
  38. 4507050
  39. 4507050
  40. 4507050
  41. 4507050
Contact Seller

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,093KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4507050
  • Stock #: 20GH1084A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG3HC745255
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Limited Badge

Trailer Tow Group IV

Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats

Heated Front Seats

Power Sunroof

8.4 Touchscreen Display

Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection

Parksense Rear Park Assist w/Stop

ParkView Rear Back-up Camera

Power Liftgate

Premium Fog Lamps

6 Speakers

3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

 

Experience luxury and exceptional performance in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4.

The Grand Cherokee is defined by its deluxe materials and roomy interior.

It is powered by the 3.6L V6 engine that is paired with the 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

The Grand Cherokee has what it takes to transport you and the rest of your gear. Our Grand Cherokee has an impressive 60/40 Folding Seat for more cargo space.

The distinctively aggressive and athletic styling of the Grand Cherokee makes a statement both day and night, and it separates itself from the pack. Our Grand Cherokee is spotless in the Velvet Red Pearl Coat.

 

Southtown Chrysler is located at 4404 66 Street, Edmonton, AB. Call us at 780-490-3200 or email us at info@southtownchrysler.com

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Dodge

2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 176,000 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Grand Cher...
 174,500 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 207,916 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
Go Dodge

Go Dodge

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3031

Send A Message