4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
+ taxes & licensing
Limited Badge
Trailer Tow Group IV
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
8.4 Touchscreen Display
Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
Parksense Rear Park Assist w/Stop
ParkView Rear Back-up Camera
Power Liftgate
Premium Fog Lamps
6 Speakers
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Experience luxury and exceptional performance in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4.
The Grand Cherokee is defined by its deluxe materials and roomy interior.
It is powered by the 3.6L V6 engine that is paired with the 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.
The Grand Cherokee has what it takes to transport you and the rest of your gear. Our Grand Cherokee has an impressive 60/40 Folding Seat for more cargo space.
The distinctively aggressive and athletic styling of the Grand Cherokee makes a statement both day and night, and it separates itself from the pack. Our Grand Cherokee is spotless in the Velvet Red Pearl Coat.
Southtown Chrysler is located at 4404 66 Street, Edmonton, AB. Call us at 780-490-3200 or email us at info@southtownchrysler.com
