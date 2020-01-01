Limited Badge

Trailer Tow Group IV

Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats

Heated Front Seats

Power Sunroof

8.4 Touchscreen Display

Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection

Parksense Rear Park Assist w/Stop

ParkView Rear Back-up Camera

Power Liftgate

Premium Fog Lamps

6 Speakers

3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

Experience luxury and exceptional performance in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4x4.

The Grand Cherokee is defined by its deluxe materials and roomy interior.

It is powered by the 3.6L V6 engine that is paired with the 8-Speed Automatic Transmission.

The Grand Cherokee has what it takes to transport you and the rest of your gear. Our Grand Cherokee has an impressive 60/40 Folding Seat for more cargo space.

The distinctively aggressive and athletic styling of the Grand Cherokee makes a statement both day and night, and it separates itself from the pack. Our Grand Cherokee is spotless in the Velvet Red Pearl Coat.

Southtown Chrysler is located at 4404 66 Street, Edmonton, AB. Call us at 780-490-3200 or email us at info@southtownchrysler.com