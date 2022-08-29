Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

124,004 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 9065428
  2. 9065428
  3. 9065428
  4. 9065428
  5. 9065428
  6. 9065428
  7. 9065428
  8. 9065428
  9. 9065428
  10. 9065428
  11. 9065428
  12. 9065428
  13. 9065428
  14. 9065428
  15. 9065428
  16. 9065428
  17. 9065428
  18. 9065428
  19. 9065428
  20. 9065428
  21. 9065428
  22. 9065428
  23. 9065428
  24. 9065428
  25. 9065428
  26. 9065428
  27. 9065428
Contact Seller
Sale

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,004KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9065428
  • Stock #: PT7189
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG1HC880913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,004 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Normal Duty Suspension
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
GVWR: 2
Diesel Fuel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
500 lbs)
Blind Spot Monitor
948 kgs (6
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" TECH GREY ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 89,707 KM
$33,799 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 124,004 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2020 Volvo S60
32,904 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory