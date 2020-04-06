2017 Jeep Wrangler

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rollover protection bars
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear On/Off Road
- Tires - Front On/Off Road
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
- MOPAR Slush Mats
- Convertible Soft Top
- Front heated seats
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Alpine Premium Audio System
- BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control Tip Start
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
- Firecracker Red
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
- BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
- LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
- CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
- OVERSIZE SPARE TIRE CARRIER
- SWING GATE REINFORCEMENT
- RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
- DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
- COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats Power Locks Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Security Alarm
