2017 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2017 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,917KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4850109
  • Stock #: 9SC2698B
  • VIN: 1C4BJWCG6HL592239
Exterior Colour
Red
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear On/Off Road
  • Tires - Front On/Off Road
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
  • MOPAR Slush Mats
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Front heated seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Alpine Premium Audio System
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control Tip Start
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Firecracker Red
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
  • BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
  • LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
  • CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System
  • Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
  • OVERSIZE SPARE TIRE CARRIER
  • SWING GATE REINFORCEMENT
  • RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
  • DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
  • COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats Power Locks Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Security Alarm

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

