2017 Jeep Wrangler

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rollover protection bars

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear On/Off Road

Tires - Front On/Off Road Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

3.73 Rear Axle Ratio

MOPAR Slush Mats

Convertible Soft Top

Front heated seats

Conventional Spare Tire

Alpine Premium Audio System

BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Hill Descent Control Tip Start

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Firecracker Red

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness

BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic

LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps

CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Low Beam Daytime Running Lights

OVERSIZE SPARE TIRE CARRIER

SWING GATE REINFORCEMENT

RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices

DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer

COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats MOPAR Slush Mats Power Locks Auto-Diming Rearview Mirror w/Lamp Security Alarm

